BRATTLEBORO — Brattleboro Subaru recently donated $3,000 to the Green Street School through the Subaru Loves Learning program. The local dealership adopted six classrooms, which is basically the whole school, and gave $500 to each to buy whatever supplies they need for their classrooms, through Adopt a Classroom online. People can donate through Subaru to adopt a classroom through the dealership's website, and Brattleboro Subaru will do a one-for-one donation match.
Representatives from Brattleboro Subaru went to the Green Street School last Friday to present a cardboard cut out of a bus, on which the dealership staff and customers wrote words of encouragement and thank yous to teachers in the school to show them some appreciation. The dealership also gifted a 3-foot-long pencil that actually writes and erases, which generated much enthusiasm from the students.
In addition, Brattleboro Subaru surprised Green Street with a Kona Ice truck, which also pairs up with Adopt a Classroom. The students had fun picking their own flavors and seeing the colors mix together.