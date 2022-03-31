KEENE, N.H. — On April 5 at 10 a.m., Subaru of Keene will present a donation to Cedarcrest Center for Children with Disabilities, the retailer’s hometown charity for the 14th annual Subaru Share the Love Event.
Through this event, Subaru of Keene had the opportunity to select charities operating in their community, in addition to four national charities, that new Subaru owners could select from to receive a $250 donation from Subaru of America, Inc.
The donation will be presented at Cedarcrest Center for Children with Disabilities, 91 Maple Avenue, Keene, N.H. Contact George Thompson at gthompson@fentonautosales.com or 603-354-5120 to RSVP and request additional information.