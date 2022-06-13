MOUNTPELIER — Prevention Day brought together youth, prevention organizations and supporters to educate decision makers and to celebrate the substance misuse prevention community in Vermont. Almost 150 people including over 70 youth participated from 15 groups, and 68 adults from 14 prevention organizations, three Vermont State agencies and three other organizations were in attendance. Prevention Day was held in collaboration with the Our Voices Xposed Statehouse Rally on April 7.
High school members of Our Lives Xposed — Vermont’s youth-led movements to reduce youth smoking and vaping prevalence — marched from Montpelier City Hall to the steps of the Vermont Statehouse to speak out against the dangers to youth of e-cigarette and tobacco use, and against flavors that are designed to attract a next generation of people with life-long nicotine addiction. Legislators took the opportunity to meet with students from their congregations to learn more about what needs to be done in their communities.
Youth and adults were able to participate in activities to recognize and celebrate how communities can reach a common goal of supporting healthy living for all Vermonters, by creating community asset maps to highlight the positive aspects that their community offers and what they can do to improve.
Prevention Day/OVX Rally was sponsored by Prevention Works! Vermont and the Vermont Department of Health Tobacco Control Programs.