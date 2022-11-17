TOWNSHEND — Two substance use prevention coalitions in Windham County have jointly received a $26,500 grant from the Vermont Department of Health’s Youth Vaping Prevention and Treatment Enhancement Fund.
This funding will allow West River Valley Thrives and Building A Positive Community to expand their work with community partners to prevent and reduce vaping by local teens and young adults.
Vaping, the inhaling of an aerosol created by an electronic cigarette or e-cigarette, has become a popular practice among young people, both nationwide and locally, resulting in a troubling new health crisis. E-cigarettes heat a liquid until it becomes an aerosol, which is inhaled. The liquid can contain nicotine, marijuana and other compounds such as vitamin E, all of which have been shown to cause serious health issues, especially in teens and young adults whose bodies and brains are still developing.
While vaping is a problem here in Windham County, according to the 2019 Youth Risk Behavior Survey, 87 percent of Windham County middle school students and 73 percent of Windham County high school students reported not actively using electronic vaping products. Of the high school students who reported using nicotine products, 51 percent stated they had tried to quit. The goal of the funding is to increase the percentage of youth living vape-free, and the coalitions feel positive it can be done as there has been a verified decrease over the past six years in youth use of alcohol, nicotine and prescription drugs within the Thrives’ and BAPC’s catchment area.
West River Valley Thrives serves a large rural area in Southern Vermont that includes the towns of Brookline, Jamaica, Marlboro, Newfane, Townshend, Wardsboro, Windham and their associated villages. Building a Positive Community supports the greater Brattleboro community, including the towns served by the Windham Southeast Supervisory Union school district.
“This new funding will facilitate regional collaboration between Thrives and BAPC, as well as support coalition-specific interventions to reduce youth vaping,” Thrives Director Meg Gonzalez said in a news release. “Specifically, we will continue our work with Leland & Gray Union Middle and High School, Brattleboro Union High School, and Brattleboro Area Middle School while expanding our reach to include fourth- and fifth-graders and their families. We will be taking a deeper dive into our local conditions to find out not just why our young people are vaping but why here? That key information will help us to work more effectively within our communities to reduce the rate of vaping and enhance overall protection against all controlled substances. But as they say, it takes a village. We need your help in discerning ‘why here’ and steps to make it ‘not here.’”
Thrives can be found at wrvthrives.org, and BAPC at BAPC802.org.