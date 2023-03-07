RICHFORD — Vermont continues to lead the nation by a commanding margin as the top maple-producing state. Total Vermont maple syrup production in 2022 was 2.55 million gallons, an 800,000 gallon increase over the prior year and about half of the U.S. production of maple syrup. The 2023 crop is off to a good start, and sugar makers look forward to offering you a taste and sharing their craft.
To celebrate Vermont's sweetest season, Spring Maple Open House Weekends are back and better than ever. Over 80 sugar makers and maple partners all around the state are opening their doors on March 25 and 26 and April 1 and 2. The season offers Vermont's sugar makers a chance to welcome visitors near and far into their sugarhouses to learn, taste and explore firsthand why people should think of Vermont first when they think of maple syrup.
The sap is running, and there are plenty of ways to enjoy some traditional and not-so-traditional Open House activities — sugarhouse tours, sampling syrup, tours of the woods, pancake breakfasts, and plenty of maple products to taste, including maple donuts, maple cotton candy and maple ice cream and creemees. Find all the details at VermontMaple.org/MOHW.