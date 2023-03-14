GUILFORD — The Sugar-on-Snow Supper at Guilford Community Church will be held on Saturday, March 18. There are three seatings to choose from, at 4, 5:30 and 7 p.m. Prices are $15 for adults, $7 for children age 11 and under, and $3 for preschoolers. For reservations, call 802-254-9019 or email guilfordchurchsupper@gmail.com.
The menu features baked ham, baked beans, deviled eggs, potato salad, coleslaw, freshly made baked rolls and donuts, sugar on snow, dill pickles, and coffee, tea or milk. A half-gallon of maple syrup will be raffled off during each seating. Must be vaccinated and boosted against COVID and wear a mask except when eating. Those who are symptomatic are urged to stay home.
Visit www.guilfordchurch.org for more information.