GUILFORD — A "Sugar on Snow" Supper will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 4, at the Broad Brook Grange, 3940 Guilford Center Road. The menu will feature ham, homemade baked beans, homemade deviled eggs, homemade mashed potatoes, homemade cole slaw, homemade rolls, Guilford Maple Sugar on Guilford Snow, homemade donuts, pickles, coffee tea or milk.
Tickets are $15 for adults, $5 for ages 5 to 12 and $2 for kids 4 and under. Reservations should be made to thayertomlinson@hotmail.com or by text 202-247-5251.