DUMMERSTON — Landmark Trust USA invites the community to experience the value of historic preservation — of buildings and cultural heritage — firsthand this April through two free educational events.
On Saturday, April 1, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., the public is invited to The Sugarhouse Open House. The 1915 building was the site of maple sugaring at Scott Farm for many years and was restored and adaptively reused by LTUSA as a one-bedroom overnight rental, normally accessible only to overnight guests. The Open House will allow the public to learn about the property’s history and rehabilitation, explore sugaring and purchase maple products from neighboring Bearfoot Farm, enjoy maple snacks, and more. This event is part of Maple Open House Weekend, an initiative of the Vermont Maple Sugar Makers Association.
On Wednesday, April 5, at 7 p.m., LTUSA in partnership with Vermont Humanities will host Champlain College professor Michael Lange for an interactive presentation on “The Many Meanings of Maple in Vermont” in person at Next Stage in Putney, and livestreamed online (registration required to watch online). Rather than discussing the practical aspects of sugaring, Lange’s talk will focus on how and why maple has become so important to Vermont’s identity and how and why it helps us shape who we are as Vermonters.
LTUSA is also offering a raffle for a chance to win a free night at The Sugarhouse. Entries are 1 for $10, or 3 for $20 and can be purchased at both events or online through April 6 at noon. All proceeds support LTUSA’s nonprofit preservation mission.
“Place-based educational programming is an important part of our work. We can’t wait to welcome our neighbors to experience the charm of The Sugarhouse for themselves and explore Vermont’s cultural heritage with us,” said Executive Director Susan McMahon in a news release.
For more information and registration, visit https://landmarktrustusa.org/sugar-season .