NEWFANE — The Friends of the Moore Free Library will hold their summer book sale on the lawn of the Library at 23 West Street, on Saturday, July 2, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The theme will be “What is old is new again” — literature, history, classics, children and young adult books, including everything left upstairs in the attic as well as a smattering of contemporary fiction. Buy a Moore Free Library tote bag for $15 or fill it with books for $20.
For more information contact Julie at julielavorgna@gmail.com or 802-365-7278.