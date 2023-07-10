DUMMERSTON — Crêpe Nights, a seasonal gathering held the second Wednesday of each month at Scott Farm, from June through September, have returned.
The gatherings celebrate the harvest and bring the community together picnic-style in a beautiful rural setting. Outdoor and indoor tables and chairs are provided, as well as a sprawling grassy hillside inviting picnic blankets, folding lawn chairs and bare feet.
Each month is co-hosted by a different local nonprofit that benefits 100 percent from the evening’s proceeds.
From 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on July 12, the Rockingham Arts & Museum Project will host the July event.
Farm staff will make the crêpes in advance and fill them with locally sourced ingredients when orders are placed in the evening.
The menu includes a savory supper crepe, also known as a galette, a sweet dessert crepe, a side salad and iced tea or lemonade. Crepes are served in handheld cardboard pouches, and hard cider and wine will be available for purchase during the meal at Pippin’s Café.
Adult meals cost $20, and children under 12 cost $12. Savory galettes are made with gluten-free buckwheat flour and filled with farm-fresh ingredients, including egg, ham, vegetables and cheese. Sweet crepes are filled with sugar, lemon juice, Nutella or Scott Farm blueberry sauce.
Live acoustic music accompanies the evening, and reservations are strongly urged.
If the event is not sold out, walk-ins will be accepted. Reservations can be made at www.scottfarmvermont.com/crepe-night.
RAMP will provide volunteers for the event.
The non-profit organization was founded in 1997 to integrate the arts into the long-term sustainability of the community by creating effective partnerships that initiate and support accessibility, affordable housing, Artist Town Meetings, public art initiatives, and policy making. For more information, visit www.ramp-vt.org.