Lily Bingham adds bananas to the bags that will provide 7 breakfasts and 7 lunches to qualifying community members in Townshend as part of the USDA's summer food service program at Leland & Gray Middle/High School, 7/19/23.
Jake Gallogly, Food Service director of the West River Education district, adds fresh corn on the cob to the bags that will provide 7 breakfasts and 7 lunches to qualifying community members as part of the USDA's summer food service program, 7/10/23.
Jake Gallogly, Food Service director of the West River Education district, stands beside bags in the Cafeteria at Leland & Gray Middle/High School that will provide 7 breakfasts and 7 lunches to qualifying community members as part of the USDA's summer food service program, 7/10/23.
Joy Kondracki weighs and bags fresh green beans at Leland & Gray Middle/High School as part of the USDA's summer food service program in Townshend, 7/19/23.
Jake Gallogly and Lily Bingham fill bags that will provide 7 breakfasts and 7 lunches to qualifying community members as part of the USDA's summer food service program, 7/10/23.
TOWNSHEND — A new summer meal program organized within the West River Education District is open to any child as long as they aren't attending a summer camp where they're getting meals.
Jacob Gallogly, food service director for West River Education District, said the program is happening every Thursday until Aug. 17.
A waiver through the United States Department of Agriculture had been offered during the COVID-19 pandemic, allowing for non-congregant food sites. Children could grab bags of food to bring home instead of eating at specific locations.
Now, a similar national program is only available to communities with a rural designation through the USDA.
"They found it really useful because it provides a decent amount of food for kids who don't have transportation to go to traditional food sites," Gallogly said, citing school kitchens, libraries and parks as examples of places where children would have to go for congregant meals. "It doesn't make sense in a rural setting."
Bags are being picked up from 3 to 6 p.m. Thursdays at Leland & Gray Union Middle and High School in Townshend and Jamaica Community Church. Children don't need to be present during pick up, and there's no pre-registration or other qualifications.
Gallogly said the program will definitely be helpful to families following the historic flooding in Vermont last week.
"It's also a great way to support local agriculture," he said. "I know a lot of farmers pulled everything. They just have a huge inventory and they're trying to get rid of it."
His team has to follow meal plans from the USDA. They're carefully checking to ensure certain amounts of grains, proteins, vegetables and fruits are included by weighing and doing some math.
Gallogly said he fashioned his off the one developed by his former boss Harley Sterling, nutrition director at Windham Northeast Supervisory Union.
"They're very good at it," he said. "They do over 1,000 meal bags a week. We did 425 last week, which is really good for us."
His team is trying to change up the offerings every week. They provide seven days of breakfasts and lunches in each bag, mixing up ready-to-eat options with things that would need to be prepared.
Recipes are found in the bags. Given the ingredients Gallogly was working with Wednesday, he expected to provide instructions on how to make a corn and bean salad. Bags included corn, salsa, a Pop Tart and cereal.
Food service employees estimated getting 15 to 20 hours of work a week to help with the program. Gallogly said he's salaried and he hadn't been expected to have a summer food program.
"But what else are you going to do over the summer?" he said.
Marlboro seems to be the furthest community people are driving from to participate, Gallogly said. He's aware of parents from the town organizing meal pick ups.