PUTNEY — Summer Meals and the Summer Reading Program are coming to Putney. Pre-packaged bagged meals (lunch and breakfast) are free and will be available to anyone 18 and younger, five days a week from 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. in front of the Putney Library from June 27 to Aug. 19.
For more information or if you are interested in volunteering, contact Elizabeth Cohen, Putney Summer Meal Program Site Coordinator at summermeals.putney@gmail.com.
After you grab your Summer Meals, come on over to the Putney Library’s Summer Reading Program which runs July 6 through Aug. 1. Most events start at 11 a.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays. The Summer Reading Program is a self-paced, non-competitive reading program that includes activities and events designed to keep families coming to the library all summer long. Learn more and see the full schedule at www.putneylibrary.org.