BRATTLEBORO — The Windham Southeast Supervisory Union's office of Diversity, Equity and Social Justice has teamed up with Brooks Memorial Library to offer a summer movie showing on the Brattleboro Common at 8 p.m. Friday, July 29.
The featured movies will be "Dope is Death," the story of Dr. Mutulu Shakur, stepfather of the late Tupac Shakur who, along with members of the Black Panther Party and the Young Lords, combined community health with radical politics to create the first acupuncture drug detoxification program in America.