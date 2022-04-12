BRATTLEBORO — Brattleboro Outing Club will host 14 paddle trips, from April 30 to September 17. Paddling is considered good for both body and soul. It allows people to exercise, as well as get into nature, away from the four walls, into a clean, safe and open environment.
The following guidelines are offered to help make us all more responsible paddlers: Follow all CDC guidelines, as well as state and local requirements regarding masks, physical distancing and group sizes; Be able to load, unload and move your own boat or board; Wear a life jacket.
Scheduled trip dates: Saturday, April 30; Wednesday, May 4; Sunday, May 15; Wednesday, June 15; Saturday, June 25; Sunday, June 26; Wednesday, July 6; Sunday, August 21; Saturday, August 27; Sunday, August 28; Wednesday, August 31; Sunday, September 11; Wednesday, September 14; Saturday, September 17.
The annual BOC consignment of canoes and kayaks will be at noon on May 14.
For more information, call 802-254-3666 or email Lmacyak@gmail.com.