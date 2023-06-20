BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Recreation & Parks Department will offer Zumba classes from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Wednesdays of June 28, July 12 and 19, and Aug. 2 and 9.
The program will take place at the Brattleboro Common and is suitable for everybody.
Each Zumba class is designed to bring people together to sweat it on. The class takes the “work” out of the workout by mixing low-intensity and high-intensity moves for an interval-style, calorie-burning dance fitness party.
A total workout combining all elements of fitness — cardio, muscle conditioning, balance, flexibility, and boosted energy.
The cost is $8 per class for Brattleboro residents and $10 per class for non-residents. In addition, 10-session punch passes are offered for $50 for residents or $75 for non-residents. This program is for those 16 years old and older. Those 16 to 18 years old must have a waiver with the parent’s signature.
The class size minimum is 8, and the max is 30.
Register online at https://register1.vermontsystems.com/wbwsc/vtbrattleboro.wsc/splash.html, or stop by the Recreation and Parks Department office at 207 Main Street and register from 9 a.m. to noon or 1 to 5 p.m. on Monday through Friday.