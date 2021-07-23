BRATTLEBORO — At its July 7 breakfast meeting, the Brattleboro Sunrise Rotary Club officially welcomed Brattleboro resident Mona Williams as its 24th club president for the 2021–2022 Rotary year. Williams is employed as the payroll and benefits coordinator at Cota & Cota, Inc. and has been an active member of Rotary since 2017. She previously served as co-chair for community service as well as the student exchange coordinator.
As Sunrise Rotary Club president, Williams says she is looking forward to working with the local community, as well as on District and Rotary International projects. Throughout the next year, the Brattleboro Sunrise Rotary plans on continuing its involvement with local community projects and events. One of the main events is the Disc Golf Tournament at Living Memorial Park that takes place in October. This is a combined Rotary event put on by Brattleboro Sunrise Rotary and the Brattleboro Rotary Club. The proceeds from this event will benefit the club’s scholarship program and other local community projects such as Project Feed the Thousands and Windham County Heat Fund. Sunrise Rotary members will be volunteering with the Vietnam Veterans Moving Wall Event that will be coming to Brattleboro Sept. 16-20. This event is being put on by the Vietnam Veterans of America, Tri State Chapter 843.
“What I am most excited about this year, is being able to get back out in the community and volunteer. To me, volunteering is more than just helping others, it is about giving of yourself freely and making the world a better place,” said Williams.
Rotary club members serving as officers with Williams this year are President-elect Joshua Goldberg, Secretary Bethany Martin, Treasurer Katja Matthews, Vice President Nick Dubois, and immediate past President Cindy Del Gatto.
The Sunrise Rotary Club, founded in 1995, is an active community service club of more than 30 members who engage in community and human service projects both locally and internationally. The club meets every Wednesday at 7:15 a.m. at the Post 5 American Legion on Linden Street. The public is always welcome.