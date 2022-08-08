BRATTLEBORO — At its July 13 breakfast meeting, the Brattleboro Sunrise Rotary Club officially welcomed Brattleboro resident Nick DuBois as its 27th club president for the 2022-23 Rotary year. DuBois is employed as an Edward Jones Financial Advisor in Brattleboro. Dubois has been active in Rotary since 2002, having previously served as president-elect under outgoing President Mona Williams.
As Sunrise Rotary Club president, DuBois is looking forward to another successful year of community service. “Throughout the next year, the Brattleboro Sunrise Rotary plans on continuing our involvement with local community projects, including the Disc golf course at Living Memorial Park, scholarships to local students, and food security. What I am most excited about this year, however, is that we have thrived through COVID and we are focused on increasing our overall community impact. If there is a community project or cause that you feel could use some additional support, please feel free to reach out to us. To stay in touch with upcoming events, speakers, and volunteer opportunities please visit us on Facebook under Brattleboro Sunrise Rotary Club.”
Rotary club members serving as officers with DuBois this year are President-Elect Diane Hashagen, Secretary Staci Leffel, Treasurer Katja Mathews, and Immediate Past President Mona Williams.
The Sunrise Rotary Club, founded in 1995, is an active community service club of more than 30 members who engage in community and human service projects both locally and internationally. The club meets every Wednesday morning at 7:15 at the Hampton Inn in Brattleboro. The public is always welcome.