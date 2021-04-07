BRATTLEBORO -- The Brattleboro Recreation and Parks Department will be hosting a Super Fun Bike Day at Living Memorial Park, lower parking lot on Saturday, April 17, in cooperation with the Brattleboro Kiwanis Club, the Brattleboro Police Department and Rescue Inc. The rain location is at the Nelson Withington Skating Facility. This program will run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The event will feature helmet fitting, safety information and bike tune ups. Helmets will be free this year. Note that masks are required, and COVID-19 guidelines will be in place.
Pre-registration will be required for this event, at https://tinyurl.com/y5esk5z8. Families are asked to register through SignUpGenius for a 15-minute time slot to attend. This will be an Arrive-Play-Leave event, and dependent on guidelines may only be for instate residents.
For all programs, events, facility information, online fillable registration form and more, visit www.brattleboro.org. For more information call the Gibson Aiken Office at 802-254-5808, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m.