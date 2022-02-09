BRATTLEBORO — Brattleboro Area Hospice and Turning Point Center are teaming up to offer a weekly support group for those who have lost a loved one to an overdose.
The group will meet at Turning Point, 59 Elm St., on Tuesdays from 4 to 5:15 p.m. This is an in-person group and masks are required, social distancing will be adhered to for safety. Participation is free of charge and open to anyone in the community.
The group will be a safe and confidential place to talk about your loss and grief while being supported and heard by compassionate and knowledgeable facilitators.
Lars Hunter, Bereavement Program Coordinator for Brattleboro Area Hospice, will be one of the facilitators to offer grief support. Turning Point Center peer coaches with lived experience concerning overdose loss will be present as additional support.
There is no need to register and you may join at any time and attend as needed. For more information or questions, contact Lars Hunter at 802-257-0775 ext.104 or lars.hunter@brattleborohospice.org.
Brattleboro Area Hospice and Turning Point Center are non-profit organizations offering support to people in Brattleboro and the wider area.