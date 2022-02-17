BRATTLEBORO — Individual support will be available at The Brattleboro Senior Center to help Medicare recipients find programs they may be eligible for, including application assistance.
Those programs include but are not limited to: Medicaid, 3 Squares VT (SNAP), Choices for Care, and Fuel Assistance (LIHEAP).
Tracy Blanchard from Senior Solutions will be at the Brattleboro Senior Center on Wednesday, Feb. 23, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Call Tracy Blanchard at 802-773-7917 to schedule your free appointment.