On Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon, the Sustainable Energy Outreach Network will hold its Annual (Virtual) Home Tour showcasing homes and the design/construction teams whose work demonstrates a commitment to high performance building, sustainable materials, durability, indoor air quality, and renewable energy.
It’s a “Show & Tell” opportunity where you’ll be taken on a virtual tour of the home and sustainable features. Learn about the technologies and processes that make these homes sustainable. There will be an opportunity to ask questions of the builders.
This event requires advance registration. There is no cost to register. To register go to www.seon.info/hometour/. This link will also give you information on the three unique homes being highlighted.