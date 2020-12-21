BENNINGTON — Cooking and eating healthfully can be challenging, especially if you are undergoing cancer treatment, recovering from cancer, living with cancer, or living cancer-free. That’s why SVMC has invited its experts—registered dietitian Kristin Irace; medical oncologist Charlene Ives, MD; executive chef Laura LaCroix; and radiation oncologist Matthew Vernon, MD — to show cancer survivors and their families how to increase the enjoyment of healthy meals. The best part: participants can cook along with Chef Laura from home.
The event is called A Cancer Survivors’ Cooking Party. It is free and open to all. The event is scheduled for 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 13, via Zoom online meeting software.
Registrants will receive the ingredient list and amounts, so they can prepare in advance and cook throughout the presentation, if they like.
Register and obtain recipes at svhealthcare.org/ Classes-Events.