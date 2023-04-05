BRATTLEBORO — St. Michael’s Episcopal Church, in collaboration with the Windham County Sheriff’s Department, the Brattleboro Police Department and the Windham County NAACP, will sponsor Swords to Plowshares (S2P), a gun safety and violence prevention event on Saturday, April 29, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Retreat Farm on Route 30.
Since its founding in 2017, Swords to Plowshares (www.s2pnortheast.org) has focused on reducing gun violence in communities.
The group’s purpose, according to its website, is founded on this: “With [45,000] gun deaths per year in our country, something must be done now. The strategy we apply to this problem is to convert weapons of death into tools of life, and then use those tools to the betterment of the community.”
The April 29 event will be opened by Steffen Gillom, president of Windham County NAACP, and The Rt. Rev. Thomas Ely, retired Episcopal Bishop of Vermont.
Swords to Plowshares co-founder The Rt. Rev. James Curry, Retired Episcopal Bishop Suffragen of Connecticut, will then speak and do a live demonstration to let all witness the means by which weapons are forged into tools and implements of nurture. Following a safety protocol, participants can try a hand at the forging process.
A founding member of Bishops United Against Gun Violence and a contributor to the anthology “Reclaiming the Gospel of Peace,” Curry serves as S2P’s head of operations and chief blacksmith, creating the tools that are the final output of the group.
“To build coalitions of community groups, religious organizations, police departments, hospitals and businesses [to] will build sustainable efforts across the country to help reduce gun violence” is the S2P mission.
Accordingly, Curry also organizes demonstrations with community and religious groups throughout the Northeast.
Following Curry’s demonstration, event co-chair Cliff L. Wood, Ed.D., will offer a look at the garden tools created from weapons and present them to Edible Brattleboro and SUSU Community Farm, both honored for their community service.
The event will close with talks on gun safety by both Brattleboro Police Chief Norma Hardy and Windham County Sheriff Mark Anderson, with a final response on behalf of communities of faith by The Rev. Mary Lindquist, rector of St. Michael’s Episcopal Church, as well as a Challenge to Community from Bishop Ely.
Information on safe storage of weapons, including free gun safety locks, along with other gun safety material, mental health and suicide prevention information, will be available to those who attend, as will the “how-tos” of disposing of firearms safely and securely.
Communities of Support for the April 29 event include: All Souls Church, Unitarian Universalist; Brattleboro Area Jewish Community; Brattleboro Zen Center; Centre Congregational Church, UCC; Dummerston Congregational Church, UCC; First Congregational Church of Brattleboro, UCC; First United Methodist Church; Guilford Community Church, UCC; Newfane Congregational Church, UCC; St. Michael’s Episcopal Church; Trinity Lutheran Church; Vermont Insight Meditation; Vermont Interfaith Initiative.
Music will be provided by Shoulder Narrows, Brattleboro Union High Acapella Choir.
The event — rain or shine — is free and open to the public. For more information, contact Thomasely1@gmail.com or Clwood0213@gmail.com.