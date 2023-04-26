BRATTLEBORO — Swords to Plowshares (S2P), a gun safety and violence prevention program, is coming to Brattleboro. Founded in 2017, the small not-for-profit operates on-site forges in Connecticut and travels to other states on request to turn turned-in and bought-back guns into tools and implements of nurture. Having worked already with groups in Maine, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, Washington, D.C., and throughout Connecticut, S2P will offer a forge demonstration on Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Retreat Farm, Rte. 30.
In addition to Swords to Plowshares co-founder, speaker and forge demonstration leader, the Rt. Rev. Jim Curry, presenters will include Steffen Gillom, president of the Windham County NAACP; Marc Thurman, education chair, NAACP; the Rt. Rev. Thomas Ely; Cliff L. Wood, EdD; Brattleboro Police Chief Norma Hardy; Windham County Sheriff Mark Anderson; Shoulder Narrows, Brattleboro Union High School Acapella Choir, as well as honorees Edible Brattleboro and SUSU Community Farm.
The event is presented by St. Michael’s Episcopal Church, Windham County Sheriff's Department, Brattleboro Police Department, Windham County NAACP, and community sponsors: All Souls Church, Unitarian Universalist; Brattleboro Area Jewish Community; Brattleboro Zen Center; Centre Congregational Church, UCC; Dummerston Congregational Church, UCC; First Congregational Church of Brattleboro, UCC; First United Methodist Church; Guilford Community Church, UCC; Newfane Congregational Church, UCC; Trinity Lutheran Church; Putney Friends Meeting; Vermont Insight Meditation; and Vermont Interfaith Initiative, www.s2pnortheast.org.
This event is offered for free, rain or shine.