BRATTLEBORO — The Recreation and Parks Department is offering a Table Tennis Club and an Adult Badminton program starting later this month.
The Brattleboro Area Table Tennis Club (BATTC) will meet Tuesday nights from 6 to 8:30 p.m. on the Third Floor of the Gibson Aiken Center, 207 Main St., in the Red and Blue Program Room. This program will begin Oct. 25 and end April 25, 2023.
The BATTC is open for ping pong players of all skill levels, and beginners are strongly encouraged to join. Time is spent doing warmups and practice and then competitive games are played between the players who are present. The cost per night is $3 for residents and $5 for non-residents.
The badminton program will be at the Gibson Aiken Center on Thursdays from 5:30 to 7 p.m., from Oct. 20 to April 27, 2023. This is a freelance program with no instructor, and is designed for adults of all abilities. Pickup games will be played. Those 16 years old and older are eligible to play. Those 17 and under must have a waiver signed by a legal guardian. The cost per night is $4 for residents and $6 for non-residents. Wear clean appropriate footwear.
Register online at https://register1.vermontsystems.com/wbwsc/vtbrattleboro.wsc/splash.html or in person Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4:30 p.m. People can also register the evenings before the programs begin and if space is still available.
For more information call the Gibson Aiken Office at 802-254-5808.