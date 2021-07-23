TOWNSHEND — Gerda’s Equine Rescue is having a Tack and Yard Sale on Saturday, July 31 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (rain date August 1). The tack sale will include a variety of used English and western tack, saddle pads, blankets and sheets, hoof boots, grooming supplies, rider apparel and more.
There will also be a yard sale with home decor, furniture, canoe, bicycles, antiques and much more. There will be dollar bins and “make an offer” bins, as well as brand new items at at least 50 percent off retail prices. You can also meet their rescued horses while you shop.
All proceeds will go to Gerda’s Equine Rescue to save slaughter-bound horses. Gerda’s Equine Rescue is a 501©(3) nonprofit organization. For more information about the rescue, go to the website: gerdasequinerescue.org. The sale will be held at Gerda’s Equine Rescue, located at 5825 Route 30 in West Townshend.