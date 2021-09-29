GUILFORD — Guilford Cares is sponsoring tai chi classes outdoors at the Guilford Fairgrounds, under the big, sheltering Cow Barn roof. There is a choice of beginner, ongoing or advanced levels. Classes will take place rain or shine.
The current series runs through October 21 on the following schedule: Tuesdays, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., instructor Leah Gessner, beginning Falls Prevention Tai Chi; Thursdays, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., instructor Steve Green, advanced, 73 Forms Slow Motion; Thursdays, 10:45 to 11:45 a.m., instructor Leah Gessner, ongoing beginning Falls Prevention Tai Chi.
No pre-registration required; beginners class is $3 per class; advanced class is $4 per class.
For more information, contact Guilford Cares, 802-579-1350 or guilfordcaresvt@gmail.com