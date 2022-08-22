BRATTLEBORO — Tai Chi and Qigong will be held at the Brattleboro Common from 9 to 10 a.m. on Fridays through the end of October.
Chinese Five Elements through Tai Chi and Cooking is sponsored by Brattleboro Arts Council. Artist and chef Cai Xi will hold the meetings and teach guests to hold their bodies and mind in the center of their hearts. Lessons are planned to run through Oct. 28 on Brattleboro Common. Rainy days will be held on Zoom. Contact info@cxsilvergallery.com for the zoom link.
Meal preparation classes with Cai's family recipes are also available from 5 to 7 p.m. on Sept. 13, Oct. 11 and Nov. 15. Lessons are on Zoom and free for all to join. For more information, contact: info@cxsilvergallery.com.