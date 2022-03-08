HINSDALE — Friends of Pisgah will host a night hike, led by John Herrick, on Saturday, March 12. We will meet at the Kilburn parking lot off Rt. 63 in Hinsdale at 6 p.m. for a moon lit hike.
Night hikes are always a fun and different experience from going on our trails during the day. This will be just before the full moon but the moon will be almost full and very bright.
This hike is a family friendly event. Because we are hosting this month’s hike starting at Kilburn we won’t have the ability for a fire, food and a hang out spot. We will stop to view the stars and the moon rise. Bring some snacks, drinks and don’t forget a camera.
It is advised to bring a head lamp, micro spikes, warm socks, waterproof shoes or boots and wear layers.