BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Recreation and Parks Department will be offering “Peter Cottontail Roadside Selfies” from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 3, at Brown & Roberts Hardware Store on Main Street.
Color or draw your favorite spring image then bring the finished masterpiece to Brown & Roberts, and Peter Cottontail (with the help of an assistant) will hang it in the window! Please note all pictures and drawings MUST be 8 ½ x 11.
Each participant will receive a goodie bag (while supplies last), and an opportunity to take a photo with Peter Cottontail through the window. Feel free to wave to Peter Cottontail in passing or stop by and take a picture through the window. We look forward to seeing you all in a safe and fun way.
