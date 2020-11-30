Brattleboro Area Hospice’s Taking Steps program will host a Zoom Advance Care Planning (ACP)/Advance Directive Question and Answer Information session Wednesday from 10 to 11 a.m. If you are interested in attending, contact Don Freeman by email at don.freeman@brattleborohospice.org or call 802-257-0775 ext. 101 to receive the emailed zoom invitation and/or telephone call-in number.
Advance Care Planning includes discussing choices about end-of-life (EOL) care with your medical provider, family and others and includes choosing and educating your Health Care Agent and making informed decisions to complete an Advance Directive. Anyone over the age of 18 can benefit from having a completed Advance Directive.
TSB services include the weekly Zoom meeting and individual ACP meetings by phone, Zoom or in-person to complete an Advance Directive.
Visit www.vtethicsnetwork.org to see forms and obtain information to ask questions on Dec. 2.
Brattleboro Area Hospice is an independent, non-profit organization that provides non-medical support to dying and grieving community members and volunteer-staffed assistance with Advance Care Planning. Visit www.brattleborohospice.org.