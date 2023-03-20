DUMMERSTON — Wildlife rehabilitator Fred Homer and veterinarian Ron Svec will be at the Dummerston Communiy Center on Friday evening to present a slide show and talk about their work, their experiences, and their friendship over the years while providing care to many species of injured or orphaned birds, especially the many species of birds of prey. They will discuss their work together and individually for providing the necessary care, treatments and surgery needed to release these birds back into the wild. A question-and-answer period will follow. The event is schedule for 6 to 7:30 p.m.