PUTNEY — Mother Trees and the Social Forest will be the topic of a special Zoom program hosted by Trees for Good on Wednesday, from 7 to 8:30 p.m.
Beneath the forest floor, trees are communicating and exchanging resources. Forest Ecologist Suzanne Simard, author of "Finding The Mother Tree: Discovering the Wisdom of the Forest," reveals that forests are social, cooperative creatures connected through underground mychorrhizal networks by which trees communicate their vitality and vulnerabilities and share and exchange resources and support. Participants will watch two video clips of Simard, followed by a brief discussion.
Trees for Good is a Putney-based organization started by Casey Murrow and Paul LeVasseur after they participated in a 350 Vermont Rewild project to plant new trees around the local area.
“We were so impressed with the positive response that we started an organization, Trees For Good, to do more for trees," LeVasseur said in a news release. "Trees For Good’s mission is to raise awareness about the importance of trees, and to join others in doing something about it."
Trees For Good offers a bimonthly ongoing speaker/film series which highlights the work of mavericks in the forestry world. Some speakers offer practical information about ways to manage forests that support tree and forest health, for example, Windham County forester Sam Schenck’s presentation on invasive plants.
This summer Trees For Good will pilot a neighborhood approach to managing invasive plant species, helping stop damage to otherwise healthy trees in local and backyard forests.
For information about Trees for Good, or about the spring tree planting project, contact plevasseurputney@gmail.com. To register for Trees For Good programs, go to https://bit.ly/TreesForGoodPutney.