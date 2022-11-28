SAXTONS RIVER — Main Street Arts dance classes return with Tango Boot Camp 201.
Due to the enthusiasm for the Tango Boot Camp 101 series, Main Street Arts will hold another seven-week series called Tango Boot Camp 201 through December and January. New dancers are welcome, as teachers will review what has been learned thus far in Tango Boot Camp 101, and they will work with newcomers to “catch up” during the practice session that follows each of the lessons.
Both couples and single dancers are welcome. No partner is needed. Classes are $10 for the one-hour lesson and one-hour practice following. All classes are held from 7 to 9 p.m., Thursdays on Dec 1, 8, 15, and on Jan. 5, 12, 19 and 26 at Main Street Arts in Saxtons River. Masks are required. For more information, visit mainstreetarts.org.