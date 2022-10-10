MONTPELIER — The Task Force to Revitalize the Vermont Dairy Industry (Task Force) will meet at the State House from 9 a.m. to noon on Tuesday, Oct. 11.
Members of the public may attend the meeting at the State House or view it via YouTube at: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCQXKUCDAVICkzSdNeipFDkA/featured.
The Task Force will hear from Dan Smith, former founding executive director of the Northeast Dairy Compact Commission. He will describe the process of pricing milk for state milk market regulation. Michael O'Grady, Legislative Counsel for the Dairy Task Force, will discuss the environmental requirements and costs of dairy farmers in Vermont.
The agenda for the Task Force Meeting is attached. Interested parties and members of the public are invited to provide input to the Task Force by emailing DairyTaskForce@leg.state.vt.us.
Testimony submitted to the Task Force, and other relevant documents can be found at the Task Force website: https://legislature.vermont.gov/committee/detail/2022/366.