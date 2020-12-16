BRATTLEBORO — Food Connects successfully wrapped up their 2020 Taste of Food Connects initiative in late November—raising over $6,000 for the organization and promoting 75 different local businesses in the Brattleboro and Keene regions.
The Taste of Food Connects was a two-part event — a silent auction to raise money for Food Connects’ Annual Fund and a “local passport” to encourage community members to shop locally and support small, local businesses. “We are so grateful to all the individuals and businesses that participated in this event,” says Richard Berkfield, Food Connects executive director. “We are working hard to strengthen our community ties and fortify a resilient local economy. It is truly humbling to see so many people from both sides of the river, coming together and supporting our efforts to build community during these challenging times.”
The silent auction, along with donations from individuals and local businesses, raised $6,036 for the organization, well over the goal of $5,000. These funds will support Food Connects Farm to School and Food Hub programs, and their mission to build healthy families, thriving farms, and connected communities. Over 75 local businesses and artisans donated auction items to help raise these funds. “Thank you to each and every donor who made this event possible,” said Laura Carbonneau, Food Connects marketing manager. “We couldn’t do our vital work without the support from our community members. And a special thank you to Vivace Realty LLC, Tito’s Taqueria, and Ganio Land Management for sponsoring our programming.”
The “local passport” was a point of pride for the organization — generating excitement and business as local shoppers supported restaurants, groceries, and other locally-owned stores. Twenty-three different local businesses in the region participated, as customers purchased local products all vying to win the top prize of $1,000. In the end, nine local community members won $1,850 in cash and gift certificates to spend locally this holiday season. “We’d also like to thank our prize sponsors, Vivace Realty LLC, the Monadnock Food Co-op, Green Energy Options, Yahso Jamaican Grille, and Brown & Roberts for their generous donations and help to make our event a huge success,” said Carbonneau.
“Our goal was to bring together community members in a fun and unique way to bolster our local economy,” said Berkfield. “It was inspiring to see how we were able to build bridges and celebrate local — an encouraging sign for the year to come.”
If you are interested in supporting Food Connects and their work or to become involved in future initiatives, head to foodconnects.org/donate or email development@foodconnects.org.