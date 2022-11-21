WESTMINSTER — Do you like working with numbers and people?
Are you eager to learn new skills?
Do you want to make a difference for people in your community?
Southeastern Vermont Community Action (SEVCA) is seeking volunteers to provide free tax preparation for the 2022-23 tax filing season through the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program. VITA offers free tax help to people who are low to moderate income, persons with disabilities, elderly and limited English-speaking taxpayers who need assistance in preparing their own tax returns. SEVCA is now recruiting volunteers to help as many families as possible claim the tax credits and refunds available to them.
Don’t know that much about taxes? Don’t worry — you’ll receive specialized training from a certified VITA instructor plus IRS online courses. SEVCA is looking for individuals who are willing and able to commit 3 to 4 hours per week from the last week in January to the April filing deadline. Although prior tax preparation experience is not necessary, a commitment to training and certification is required.
Training sessions will be held in Westminster beginning in November and at your convenience using online IRS self-study training materials as well as on-site training and supervision once or twice a week is provided during the tax preparation season.
To learn how you can make a difference in your community by becoming a VITA volunteer contact Leslie Wood at lwood@sevca.org or 802-722-4575, ext. 1603.