BRATTLEBORO — Beginning Feb. 2 and continuing through Apr. 13, AARP Foundation is providing tax assistance and preparation through its Tax-Aide program, and it's completely free.
AARP Foundation Tax-Aide is the nation's largest volunteer-based free tax preparation service. Volunteers are trained and IRS-certified every year to ensure they understand the latest changes to the U.S. Tax Code.
Tax-Aide has two sites available in Brattleboro this year. The Brattleboro Senior Center, 207 Main St., will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursdays. Call 802-257-7570 to schedule an appointment.
The Brattleboro Veterans of Foreign Wars, 40 Black Mountain Road, will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Mondays. Call 802-490-4619 to schedule an appointment.
- In-person: In Tax-Aide's traditional in-person service, taxes are prepared and filed by IRS-certified tax counselors.
- Low-Contact Drop-off: Similar to the model used the past two seasons due to virus concerns.
- Tax-Aide provides tax preparation assistance services nationwide. In 2020, 1.5 million taxpayers who used AARP Foundation Tax-Aide received more than $1 billion in income tax refunds.
For more information about AARP Foundation Tax-Aide, including what type of service is available where, and which documents needed to file taxes, visit aarpfoundation.org/taxaide or call 1-888-AARPNOW (1-888-227-7669).