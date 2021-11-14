The second installment of the 2021 Brattleboro Real Estate and Personal Property Taxes is due today. Payments made after Nov. 15 will have an additional 1 percent interest added to the unpaid balance.
The Town of Brattleboro utility bills are also due today. Payments made after Nov. 15 will have an additional 1 percent interest, as well as an 8 percent penalty added to the unpaid balance.
Payments can be mailed to the Town of Brattleboro, 230 Main Street, Suite 111, Brattleboro VT 05301. Payments can also be made by dropping an envelope containing your check (no cash) into a locked “mailbox” in the parking lot behind the Municipal Center. An official postmark of November 15, 2021 will be considered as an on time payment. Please include the quarterly payment stub to ensure your payment is applied properly. Electronic Bank Checks must be received in the office by the due date. Electronic Bank Checks dated for the due date, but received after the due date, will not be considered an on time payment. Please check with your bank for payment schedule. Payments dropped in the drop box after hours on the due date will not be considered on time. Also, you may choose to make your payments via a credit card or debit card on the internet at www.brattleboro.org. Click on “Bill Pay” at the bottom of the home page. There is a fee for this service. We CANNOT accept credit card payments at the office or by telephone.
If you choose to pay in person the Treasurer’s Office hours are Monday thru Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Room 111 of the Municipal Building. Masks are required in the Municipal Building.