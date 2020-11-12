BRATTLEBORO -- The second installment of the 2020 Brattleboro Real Estate and Personal Property Taxes will be due on Monday, Nov. 16. Payments made after Monday will have an additional 1 percent interest added to the unpaid balance.
The Town of Brattleboro utility bills are also due on Monday. Payments made after Monday will have an additional 1 percent interest, as well as an 8 percent penalty, added to the unpaid balance.
Payments can be mailed to the Town of Brattleboro, 230 Main Street, Suite 111, Brattleboro VT 05301. Payments can also be made by dropping an envelope containing your check (no cash) into a locked “mailbox” in the parking lot behind the Municipal Center. An official postmark of Nov. 16, 2020 will be considered on time for tax and utility payments. Please include the quarterly payment stub to ensure your payment is applied properly. Electronic Bank Checks must be received in the office by the due date. Electronic Bank Checks dated for the due date, but received after the due date, will not be considered an on time payment. Please check with your bank for payment schedule. Payments dropped in the drop box after hours on the due date will not be considered on time. Also, you may choose to make your payments via a credit card or debit card on the internet at www.brattleboro.org. Click on “Bill Pay” at the bottom of the home page. There is a fee for this service. We CANNOT accept credit card payments at the office or by telephone.
The Treasurer’s Office is not accepting in person payments due to the COVID-19 Virus.