Elementary schools throughout Windham County are hosting a series of Open House events known as Teddy Bear Teas, to help incoming pre-K and kindergarten students connect with their new community school, resources and other families.
The Teddy Bear Teas are a collaboration between local schools and Early Education Services, the regional Parent Child Center. They are also possible due to donations from Mary Meyer Toys and Brattleboro Union High School cookie bakers. Due to COVID-19 concerns, the Teddy Bear Teas will either be held virtually or outside with social distancing and mask wearing required.
The schedule is as follows:
- Dummerston School -- Wednesday, June 2, 10 a.m. outside and in-person event.
- Green Street School -- Wednesday, May 26, 1 p.m. outside and in-person event (May 26 rain date).
- Guilford Central School -- Wednesday, May 26. Check guilfordcentralschool.org for more details.
- Halifax Elementary -- Monday, June 7, 3:30 p.m. outside and in-person event (June 14 rain date).
- Newbrook Elementary -- Wednesday, June 2, 1 p.m. outside and in-person event (June 9 rain date).
- Putney Central School -- Tuesday, June 8, 10 a.m. outside and in-person event (June 15 rain date).
- Twin Valley Elementary School -- Wednesday, June 2, 9 a.m. outside and in-person event (June 9 rain date).
- Vernon Elementary School -- Tuesday, June 1, 10:30 a.m. outside and in-person even (June 4 rain date).
Questions? Contact your local school or Sandy Stark at 802-254-3742 ext. 171 or sstark@wsesdvt.org