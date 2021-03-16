BRATTLEBORO — On March 11, 2011, an earthquake and tsunami touched off three nuclear meltdowns and multiple hydrogen explosions at the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant in Japan, an ongoing nuclear disaster some scientists say will continue for the next 100 years. The Japanese government’s focus on an eventual summer Olympics in Tokyo despite the need for rebuilding and on-going radiation concerns is a contentious topic in and outside of Japan.
On Sunday, March 21, from 4 to 5:30 pm, Windham World Affairs Council (WWAC) will host a Zoom conversation with two women with close ties to Fukushima. Chiho Kaneko and Norma Field will share their perspectives on the “distortions” inherent in the accident’s ongoing environmental, social and economic impacts in an attempt to clarify the Fukushima reality and lessons it contains. WWAC board member Lissa Weinmann, a citizen appointee to the Vermont Yankee Nuclear Decommissioning Citizens Advisory Panel, will moderate. The event is free and open to the public. Registration is required on Zoom using this link: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_4v4WJJOmSYa6DVAvKNtPog which is also available at the home page of the WWAC website.
Chiho Kaneko is a visual artist, classical music vocalist, language interpreter, board member of Fairewinds Energy Education and Japanese citizen living in Hartland, Vermont for 20 years. She maintains close ties to family and friends in Iwate prefecture, 150 miles from Fukushima Dai-ichi, which continues to suffer from the effects of the nuclear disaster. She interpreted for former Japanese Prime Minister Kan on his trip to the United States following the Fukushima disaster and has served as an interpreter for atomic bomb survivors in various international venues.
Normal Field, Ph.D., grew up in Tokyo with an American father and Japanese mother. Listening to her parents’ conflicting views on Pacific nuclear weapons testing turned out to be her introduction to the atomic age. The Fukushima nuclear disaster occurred just as she was preparing to retire from 30 years’ of teaching at the University of Chicago. Until the pandemic, Field traveled on average twice a year to Fukushima. She has organized symposia, translated and written on Fukushima including “Fukushima Radiation: Will You Still Say No Crime Has Been Committed?” (editor and co-translator, 2015) and “This will still be true tomorrow: ‘Fukushima ain’t got the time for Olympic Games’” (2020).