MANCHESTER — Learn about the rules that protect Vermont’s lakes and ponds, who enforces them, and how violations are handled at the 2023 Annual Vermont Lake Seminar co-sponsored by the Federation of Vermont Lakes and Ponds (FOVLAP) and the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation (VTDEC). Entitled “Compliance and Enforcement of Vermont Lake Rules: Who you Gonna Call? Lake Busters.” This virtual event, to be held June 2 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., will investigate how the balance is maintained between protection and use of Vermont’s lakes and ponds.
Vermont’s lakes and ponds are public waters, held in trust by the state. As trustee, the state has an obligation to manage Vermont’s lakes and ponds in a manner that preserves and protects a healthy lake ecosystem while balancing the rights of all lake users. This seminar will investigate how this balance is maintained, who enforces the rules, and how to report violations.
Experts in compliance and enforcement will provide their perspectives and answer questions on topics including shoreland protection, septic and water supply issues, boating safety, use of public water rules, and aquatic invasive species transfer. Speakers from the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation and the Vermont Department of Fish and Wildlife will be on the agenda along with citizens who have been active in supporting compliance on several different waterbodies.
This virtual event is free and open to the public, but you must register to receive the link. For the complete agenda and registration information, go to the Federation of Vermont Lakes and Ponds website: https://vermontlakes.org/event/2023-fovlap-lake-seminar/.
Videos of previous events can also be found on the Federation website: https://vermontlakes.org/.