BRATTLEBORO — Break out your dancing shoes. The Brattleboro Recreation and Parks Senior Center announced that they will offer Beginner Country Line Dancing on Wednesday, February 9, 16 and 23 from 10 to 10:30 a.m.
This program is for anyone 55 years old and older, and the fee is by donation. This group will meet at the Gibson Aiken Center in the Senior Center.
Margo will lead and teach the Beginner Country Line Dance Group. Margo will break down the steps and teach the participants several dances. No experience is needed, and all abilities are welcome!
If there are special needs required for this program or more information is desired, please call the Brattleboro Senior Center Activity Coordinator Sarah Clark at 802-257-7570 or email her at sclark@brattleboro.org. See the website for a complete listing and description of events at www.brattleboro.org. Follow the center on Facebook at “Brattleboro Senior Center.”