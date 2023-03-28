WESTMINSTER — The Kurn Hattin Homes’ children were visited recently by Big Top Adventures founder Troy Wunderle and physical education instructor Caleb Steever, where they were able to showcase their circus skills.
The Big Top Adventures weeklong residency was part of Kurn Hattin’s Positive Behavior Interventions and Support March Madness initiative.
Wunderle is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art, as well as the Ringling Brothers and Barnum & Bailey Clown College. He is a former international performer with the Ringling Brothers and Barnum & Bailey Circus.
“The secret of success for every circus comes from the core of its endeavor: an ability to attract and retain a culture of hard-working, dedicated and passionate individuals,” Wunderle said. “People who choose a life in the performing arts possess a strong creative vision, a zest for life, and the capacity to overcome a challenge in pursuit of their dreams. Much can be learnt from the inner workings of a circus, and everyone can benefit from experiencing its magic firsthand.”
This seemed clear as the children worked together, overcame their fears and learned new and fun activities.