LONDONDERRY — Join The Collaborative from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 26, at Flood Brook School for the annual Harvest Festival, celebrating Lights On After School, a national celebration of after-school programs' importance for local communities and working families. The suggested donation is $5 per person, up to a maximum of $20 per family. All are welcome and invited to pay what they can. Dinner will be provided, including chili and mac 'n' cheese.
Activities include doughnut-on-a-string, face painting, mummy wrapping, corn hole, relay races, arts and crafts and more. The EDP kids are baking items for the Harvest Festival in order to raise money for a pizza party. In addition, the GSA will be offering homemade crafts for sale to support their program. There will be a K-8 costume contest, an apple pie baking contest, and a chili cook-off.
Email volunteer@thecollaborative.us to register for the contests or for information on how to be a contest judge or a kid activity volunteer. Live music by Flood Brook's middle school band The Pencil Biters will be featured.
The Collaborative is located on the campus of Flood Brook School at 91 VT Route 11, Londonderry. Call 802-824-4200 for more information or visit thecollaborative.us to view our calendar of events.