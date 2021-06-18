BELLOWS FALLS — For the second year in a row the Bellows Falls High School Alumni Association has had to cancel its Alumni Weekend activities such as dances, reunions and an elaborate parade of floats. But the COVID-19 pandemic did not stop one long-standing tradition — the crowning of the Alumni Queen.
The queen will be crowned on Saturday at the Waypoint Center in Bellows Falls. The nominees for queen are chosen by the Bellows Falls Union High School senior class. This year’s nominees are Mary-Elizabeth Rawling, Sydney Bazin, Emma Graham, Olive Pinette, and Isabel Stack.
Each of the nominees wrote a short essay about themselves:
Mary-Elizabeth Rawling
Hi! My name Mary-Elizabeth Rawling, I am the daughter of Amy Bumford-Rawling of Bellows Falls.
I have been enrolled in the Health Careers program at the River Valley Technical Center for two years. I am currently employed at Springfield Rivers Nursing Home and have my Temporary LNA. This job provides me with additional skills and hands-on practice for when I take the state test in a few weeks.
Ever since I was a little girl, I can remember the excitement of the Alumni parade. Now that I am older I can appreciate the traditions and amount of work required that goes into it. I am the youngest in a long line of BF Terriers. Even though there is no parade this year, I am honored to be chosen for the Alumni Court.
Sydney Bazin
Hi! My name is Sydney Bazin, I am the daughter of Peter and Dawn Bazin of Westminster.
During my time at Bellows Falls Union High School I have been involved in numerous clubs and sports teams. I have been a member of our varsity soccer team all four years, and our varsity basketball team for two years. This year I was also named captain for both teams. As well as sports, I have participated in math team and student council for three years, prom committee, school newspaper, yearbook committee, and was a trumpet player in our band my freshman year. I have also been working at Dari Joy for three years now, serving ice cream and waiting on tables. I have done many community service projects as well, like helping at Kids Dance Away Cancer and the Bellows Falls Middle School’s annual “Santa Express Train.”
Next Fall I will be attending Bentley University, in Waltham, MA. As of now I am business undecided, but I am looking forward to exploring different classes in the business realm when I arrive at school. I am very excited about this next chapter in my life, and all the opportunities that come with being so close to the city.
Emma Graham
Hi! My name is Emma Graham, I am the daughter of Terry and Cynthia Graham of Rockingham.
During my time at Bellows Falls Union High School I have thoroughly enjoyed spending a great deal of time participating in extracurricular activities. Among these activities include varsity soccer, softball, student council, student government, band, and math team. I am frequently volunteering at the local American Legion, serving dinner to veterans, playing Taps on Memorial Day, and recently I biked 500 miles for my senior project and raised a total of $1,500 for Stop Soldier Suicide. I also volunteer at local churches playing my trumpet on holidays. Perhaps my most honorable award was being named the 2020 Daughters of the American Revolution Good Citizen. I was also named captain of the soccer team my senior year and I am currently Senior Class President and President of the Student Council. Throughout my time on the Student Council I have helped organize food drives, toy drives, and crock pot drives to benefit the local community. I feel very fortunate to be the representative of both the Class of 2021 and the Student Council, and I plan to be on similar committees in college.
I will be attending UMass Amherst in the fall and I will be studying education. I have ambitions of becoming a high school teacher one day. I enjoy working with people and helping my peers reach their goals. Throughout my high school career I have been fortunate enough to have stellar teachers that make me look forward to coming to school everyday, and I want to have that same impact on my future students.
Olive Pinette
Hi My name is Olive Pinette, I am the daughter of Valerie and Lee Pinette of Bellows Falls.
Throughout my time at Bellows Falls Union High School I have participated in community service through coaching youth field hockey and volunteering at Riverside Medical Associates. I am a member of the National Honor Society, I played field hockey freshman and sophomore year, and Ultimate frisbee my sophomore year.
I will be attending Virginia Commonwealth University in the Fall of 2021. I am majoring in Health Sciences on the career path to becoming a Physical Therapist.
Isabel Stack
Hi! My name is Isabel Stack. I am the daughter of Diane and Keith Stack from Saxtons River.
While attending the Bellows Falls Union High School I have been a part of the girls varsity soccer team for 4 years; my senior year I was named captain. I also participated in track my freshman year. I am a part of the student council, prom committee, yearbook committee, and a member of NHS. I also played Varsity hockey for Hartford High School for 3 years; my junior year I was named assistant captain, and my senior year I was captain.
Currently, I am working at MKT in Grafton, and when summer starts I will also be working at the Grafton Elementary School, as a student teacher.
Next year I will be going to Saint Michael’s College in Colchester, where I will study early education and psychology.
I have really enjoyed my high school years and have made amazing friends. I am also a huge animal person!