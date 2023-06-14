BRATTLEBORO — The Estey Pipers will join the Brook's Memorial Library for a Tin Pan Alley sing-along concert at 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 24, in the main area of the library at 224 Main St.
Accompanying the 16 Estey Pipers will be the Green Mountain Strummers Ukulele Band, featuring Cal Heile, Deb Noe, Susan Rosano, Karen Shapiro on ukuleles, Dennis Waring on clarinet and Dan DeWalt playing the library's Estey Organ.
A Creative Aging Grant from the Vermont Arts Council was awarded to the Estey Organ Museum to support older adults aged 55+ in discovering singing and performing Tin Pan Alley songs through a collaboration with the Estey Organ Museum. Susan Rosano, a Vermont Master Teaching Artist, was trained by Lifetime Arts of Vermont to design creative aging programs that include skill-based instructional lessons and social engagement opportunities. Research has shown that regular singing can lift your spirits, relieve stress, increase immunity and bring joy into the lives of singers.
Rosano created the Tin Pan Alley Sing-Along Program for the Estey Organ Museum in cooperation with Dennis Waring, Ph.D., president of the museum's Board of Trustees. Rosano is working in partnership with Lisa McCormick, singer, songwriter and musician from Brattleboro, who is teaching senior singers in the program how to sing songs from the Tin Pan Alley era. The 16 singers, who have named themselves "The Estey Pipers," have learned to sing many classic songs written between 1900 to the 1940s.
For more information, contact Susan Rosano at 802-254-6201 or at srosano754@gmail.com.