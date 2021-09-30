DOVER — On Monday, the Dover Free Library presents the feature film The Farewell, starring Shuzhen Zhao, Awkwafina, and Tzi Ma.
The movie is 90 minutes long and will start at 5:30 p.m.
After learning of her family’s beloved matriarch, Nai Nai, has been given mere weeks to live, Chinese-born, U.S.-raised Billi returns to Changchum to find that her family has decided keep the news from Nai Nai.
While the family gathers under the joyful guise of an expedited wedding, Billi rediscovers the country she left as a child, and is forever changed by her grandmother’s wondrous spirit, in this richly moving story of how family can unite and strengthen us – often in spite of ourselves. (Review from Lionsgate Films).
The movie is rated PG and is free and open to the public. Questions: 802-348-7488.