EASTHAMPTON, Mass. — Eclectic rock band The Frost Heaves & HaLeS presents a four-act multimedia event for the release of their sixth album, "You Double-Crossed My Mind," at 8 p.m. on Sept. 8, in CitySpace's Blue Room at Old Town Hall at 43 Main St., Easthampton.
Tickets are $5 and are available at CitySpaceEasthampton.org.
"This ambitious multimedia show is a labor of love 27 years in the making. The film Of Moths And Men was filmed in 1996 and 2004, but was unfinished until 2023, after the death of its co-creator, Brion Dulac. One thematic thread that runs through the album ‘You Double-Crossed My Mind’ is visionary director, actor and writer Orson Welles. The album is dedicated to Brion, longtime projectionist at Pleasant Street Theater, writer, cinematographer, and an aficionado of film noir," said Daniel Hales.
For the release show, the band will present the evening in four acts. Act One will begin the show with a performance of “You Double-Crossed My Mind.” Since every song references Orson Welles, the band's first, mellow 20-minute set will be accompanied by video clips from Welles' films.
Act Two will be the premiere screening of the 60-minute absurdist film noir “Of Moths And Men,” which was begun by Brion Dulac and Daniel Hales in 1996 and edited, remastered, and completed in 2023.
An intermission will follow with a chance to talk, toast Brion and sing a few karaoke songs. Act Three will be a rocking set by The Frost Heaves & HaLeS and special musical guests, as well as psychedelic video projections. Act Four will round out the evening with an assortment of the tastiest jams and recorded preserves served up by DJ SeLah and DJ FLowe.
There will be a cash bar, with beer and mixed drinks available.
The Frost Heaves & HaLeS launched in 2005. The core of the current band consists of James F. Lowe, bassist; Brian DiPippo, drummer; and Daniel Hales, guitarist and singer. Bandleader Daniel Hales' lyrics are often singled out for praise. According to Northeast Performer: "Hales artfully plays with the duality of words in the English language, creating lyrics that are both smart and memorable."
Hales has performed at Brattleboro, Vt., establishments including Bar 580 and the former Tine restaurant. He also teaches in Brattleboro.
Pay It Forward is a program by CitySpace that offers artists venue access to develop works and produce performances.